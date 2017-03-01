SLPP Chairman Joins APC

The SLPP East District Chairman, Med Kay, yesterday officially joined the ruling APC Party.

Mr. Med Kay was formally presented to the APC Deputy National Chairman/Leader, Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray by the Party’s Western Area Chairman, Allieu Pateh-Sowe at the Party’s Headquarters in Freetown.

A spokesman for the SLPP described Med Kay’s defection as regrettable. “He was a key player in our Party…We regret his defection to the APC…As a Party that believes and practices democracy, it is the right of Mr. Med Kay to join any political Party of his choice”, the SLPP spokesman said.

For his part, Med Kay told Journalists that he was returning to his father’s party.

A former ally of Med Kay in the East end of Freetown described him as “a heartless opportunist who is desperate for money…He will return to his mother’s Party (the SLPP) after the March 2018 elections”.