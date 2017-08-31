SLPP Delegates Conference… Chief Kapen Writes PPRC

The National Chairman and Leader of the main opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP), Chief Bai Sebora Somanoh Kapen has, in a letter addressed to the PPRC (Political Parties Registration Commission) said that, the long-awaited National Party Conference of the SLPP will be held in Kenema City from the 15th to 17th September 2017. SLPP will be held in Kenema City from the 15th to 17th September 2017.

Dated 28th August 2017, Chief Kapen’s letter refers the PPRC to the decision of the administrative organ of the SLPP, the National Executive Council (NEC) of its August 19th meeting which approved of the dates for the two elections: the Presidential candidate and theNational Officers of the Party. “I would like to inform the Commission that for a number of reasons, not least being the constraints of time and finance, it is proposed that the National Party Conference will hold the two elections consecutively”, the letter reads.

Chief Kapen said that an independent elections body has been established in line with Clause 9 of the Gazetted Rules and Regulations for the conduct of the Executive Elections of the SLPP.

The SLPP National Chairman/Leader noted that the Independent Elections Monitoring and Oversight Committee (IEMOC) established by the NEC has as its Chairman Professor Lawrence Kamara and comprises of six other members.

Chief Kapen’s letter laid to rest speculations in some quarters that it is the PPRC which determines dates for the party conference.