SLPP Elects Regionally Balanced National Executive

About six hundred delegates gathered in the Eastern Regional Headquarter town of Kenema on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to elect National Officers of the main opposition SLPP that will manage the affairs of the party for the next two years.

Observers have described the election of SLPP National Officers as “very credible, transparent, free and fair”.

The party will meet in the first week of October to elect their Presidential candidate for the March 2018 Presidential elections.

The key positions of party Chairman/Leader, National Secretary General and National Women’s Leader were keenly contested.

Dr. Prince Alex Harding won convincingly against his main challenger, Dr. Morie Manyeh for the position of National Chairman/Leader.

Umaru Napoleon Koroma was duly elected National Secretary General after he convincingly defeated his three opponents.

The position of National Women’s Leader was clinched by Madam Fatmata Sawanneh who trounced Hon Emma Kowa.

The position of Young Generation Leader was retained by Musa Moiguah after he defeated his main challenger, Orman Bangura.

Lahai Lawrence Leema was overwhelmingly elected National Publicity Secretary after he defeated two challengers.

See the full list of newly elected National Officers of the main opposition SLPP below.