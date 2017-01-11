SLPP Endorse Maada Bio

The elected SLPP District Chairmen, Mayors and Local Council Chairmen and their Councilors including hundreds of delegates from the four corners of Sierra Leone yesterday converged at the national headquarters of the Sierra Leone Peoples Party on Wallace Johnson Street in Freetown to pledge their loyalty and support to Brig. Rtd. Julius Maada Bio for the post of flagbearer of the party.

Accompanied by thousands of supporters across the country, the delegates and party officials descended on the SLPP Headquarters where they overwhelmingly pledged their unreserved support to the 2012 flagbearer, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio.

At the jam-packed hall at the party’s headquarters, speaker after speaker pledged their loyalty to Brig. Rtd. Julius Maada Bio and many sent note of warning to those whose efforts are deemed inimical to the progress of the party.

The delegates called on the Dr. Prince Harding led executive to continue to perform the legitimate functions of the party leading up to the National Delegates Conference slated for February this year.

In his response, Brig. Rtd. Julius Maada Bio warned against indiscipline in the party, adding that any society that wants to develop must inculcate good behavior.

He noted that he was willing to talk to members of the Alliance within the party after the current court verdict and called for them to identify leaders of the group he can talk with directly to achieve lasting peace in the party.