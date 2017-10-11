SLPP Flag Bearer Election… The Five Contenders

The spokesman for the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP), Lieutenant (Rtd.) Lahai Lawrence Leema has told the Global Times that, five candidates are vying for the post of flag bearer in the party. The five candidates are:

Ambassador Umaru Bond Wurie, Dr. Alie Kabba, Engineer Munda Rogers, Mr. John Oponjo Benjamin and Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio.

According to Mr. Leema, all five aspirants have complied fully with all the requirements to contest for the post of flag bearer in the SLPP.

The SLPP spokesman said that, all the five candidates have paid their candidature fee of Le60,000,000 (Sixty Million Leones) each.

According to Lahai Leema, there will be less tension in the hall as every candidate has had enough time to campaign across the country.

The SLPP spokesman pointed out that, there will be adequate security and only delegates and accredited observers will be allowed in the vicinity of the Catco Hall along Wilkinson Road, where the conference is expected to be held in Freetown.

Mr. Leema praised all the five SLPP flag bearer aspirants, pointing out that, any one of them can easily defeat the APC Presidential candidate in March 2018.

“Mr. Munda Rogers is a seasoned administrator, having served as Director General of SLRA, Dr. Alie Kabba is a firebrand radical visionary politician, Ambassador Umaru Bond Wurie is also a seasoned administrator and a highly respected diplomat, Brig. Julius Maada Bio has served as a former military head of state and he was the party’s Presidential candidate in 2012 and Dr. John Oponjo Benjamin has a wealth of experience in commerce and politics…He served two complete terms as National Chairman/Leader of the SLPP and he is a former Finance Minister…So, we have a good crop of candidates vying for the post of flagbearer,” Mr. Leema said.

The SLPP spokesman said confidently that, the process to elect the party’s standard bearer has so far been very transparent, fair and credible- “We hope to maintain that trend going into the elections on Sunday 15th October, 2017”, Mr. Leema said.

The SLPP spokesman said that, he was confident that, whoever is elected as the party’s flag bearer, that person will easily defeat the APC Presidential candidate in March 2018.