SLPP Flag Bearer Race… Maada Bio To Declare Wednesday

Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio will formally declare his intention to vie for the post of flag bearer of the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) on Wednesday 11th October, 2017.

He will make a formal declaration at the House of Parliament at Tower Hill in Freetown on Wednesday morning before heading out to the SLPP headquarters to address party delegates and supporters.

The presumptive Presidential candidate began a tour of the country two weeks ago purposely to address the over six hundred delegates who will be converging in Freetown later this week to elect the party’s standard bearer.

Mr. Bio who was traversing the South and East of the country as part of his nationwide tour will return to Freetown later this evening in readiness for Wednesday’s big declaration in Freetown.

The National Delegates Conference will be convened in Freetown on 14th – 15 October, 2017 to elect the party’s Presidential candidate for the March 7th, 2017 Presidential polls.

Mr. Bio who is widely expected to win is being challenged by the party’s former National Chairman and Leader, John Oponjo Benjamin, the former Director General of SLRA, Eng. Munda Rogers and the progressive radical politician, Alhaji Dr. Alie Kabba.

Lawyer Alpha Timbo, Dr. Jonathan Tengbeh and Eng. Francis Lahai have all pulled out of the race, leaving the top five candidates to slug it out.