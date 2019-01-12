SLPP Former Ambassador Dies

Family sources yesterday confirmed the death in Accra, Ghana of Sierra Leone’s former Ambassador to the United States of America (Washington).

In 1996, President Alhaji Dr. Ahmad Tejan Kabbah appointed Alhaji Sulaiman Tejan Jalloh as Minister of Transport and Communications. His Ministerial tenure was shortlived.

Later, President Kabbah appointed the late Alhaji Sulaiman Tejan-Jalloh fondly called STJ as Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and later High Commissioner after Prof. Patrick Cyril Foray was recalled.

STJ was later appointed Ambassador to the United States of America, a position that he held until he was replaced after, the SLPP host the general elections in 2007.

STJ returned home and resumed his private legal service as a Barrister and Solicitor of the High Court.

He was later appointed as Chairman, Board of Directors, F.I. Bank (SL) Limited.