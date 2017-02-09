SLPP In Major Peace Talks

Talks aimed at finding a lasting solution to the political squabbles and to reconcile the various factions within the main opposition SLPP got underway at the party’s headquarters in Freetown yesterday with all the major players but Chief Somano Kapen in attendance.

Leading flagbearer aspirant, Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio, Lawyer Alpha Timbo, former Chairman and Leader, John Oponjo Benjamin, Adrew Keili, Munda Rogers, Dr. Kandeh Yumkella, Alie Kabba, Umaru Bond Wurie among others converged at the Unity House in the afternoon to start the crunch talks which lasted for several hours.

No statement was issued after the meeting as at press time yesterday, but Global Times learnt among other things that the meeting agreed to annul all suspensions and expulsions and to revert to the original 2013 executive endorsed by the Supreme Court.

Crucially also was that it was agreed that all court cases be withdrawn forthwith. And in a remarkable show of unity, the major players conducted a peace march from the SLPP headquarters to Siaka Stevens Street after the meeting.

A source at the SLPP headquarters says the meeting is one in a series of several efforts made lately by some SLPP stalwarts to reconcile the several groups and interests within the party.

Global Times can reveal authoritatively that in the run up to the expanded meeting yesterday, several other smaller meetings were held among and between the key players at various times in Freetown.

Chief Kapen was not immediately available to comment on his absence from yesterday’s very crucial party meeting.

The former Paramount Chief of Mambolo Chiefdom in the Kambia district was last year slammed an indefinite suspension from office by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party.