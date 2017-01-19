SLPP Injunction Quashed

Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards yesterday refused an application for an Interlocutory Injunction prayed for by Plantiffs in the ongoing SLPP matter at the Freetown High Court. Justice Edwards said he was refusing the application in favor of a speedy trial of the substantive matter.

The application for an Interlocutory Injunction aimed at grounding the activities of the party to a halt was made by the former National Secretary General of the SLPP, Lawyer Tejan-Sie pursuant to Order 35 sub rule 1 of the High Court Rules 2007 on behalf of the Plantiffs.

The Judge however said in coming to a determination, he weighed the Balance of Convenience taking in to account who suffers more if the relief is granted or refused.

He said it is his considered view that the Defendants will suffer more “irreparable loss” if the injunction prayed for is granted and they end up winning the substantive case, noting that unlike the Plantiffs, adequate damages will suffice if the injunction is granted and they end up winning.

In other words, if the court puts on hold the activities of the party as prayed for by the Plantiffs, and the National Executive ends up winning the substantive matter, an irreparable loss would have been suffered as no adequate damages would be met.

On the contrary, if the injunction is granted and the substantive matter goes in favor of the plantiffs, the Judge said adequate damages will be met with the re-run of the disputed 39 Constituencies.

Justice Edwards subsequently refused the application in favor of a speedy trial which will come up again on the 25th January, 2017.

The plaintiffs in the matter include Alusine Bangura, Victor Sheriff and Alex Kargbo while the defendants include the suspended Chairman and Leader of the Party Chief Somano Kapen and the four Regional Chairmen of the party.