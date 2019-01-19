SLPP Introducing Sound Economic Policies

By Sylvester Samba.



The Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) led government has started strategizing through the Ministry of Finance to put in place sound economic policies in Sierra Leone.

The Minister of Finance, Mr. Jacob Jusu Saffa yesterday launched ‘Research Training Workshops and Policy Clinics’ at the Ministry’s conference room in Freetown.

Speaking to the gathering, Mr. Saffa lamented that if Economists make mistake by coming up with wrong economic policies the entire nation will be affected.

The Minister pleaded with all participants to take the training very serious as they are doing it in the best interest of the country and the general public.

He further explained that even though he is the political head in the Ministry he knows the genesis and importance of Economic Research Policy in the country.

Mr. Saffa added that it is good the training workshops brought together major players in various financial institutions in the country.

The Minister assured that at the end of this exercise, they will set up a research center with about 20 computers. He also expressed thanks and appreciation to the European Union, World Bank and the African Development Bank for always supporting the country and the people.

During a power point presentation, the participants were told that researchers should build trust with policy makers by ensuring a high level of integrity, credibility and transparency. They were also informed that effective policy designs provide an enabling environment while faulty policy designs lead to disabling environment. “Public Finance Management is necessary but not enough…We need sound Economic Policies in place which have to deal with facts and evidences…Evidence based policy places research evidence at the heart of policy development and implementation”, the Minister concluded.