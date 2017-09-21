SLPP Is Fired Up For Victory -Maada Bio Assures

Opposition presidential hopeful, Rtd. Brig. Julius Maada Bio has declared that with his solid base of grassroot support, the SLPP is fired up for victory in the 2018 elections.

Speaking in an interview with a local radio yesterday, Maada Bio said he is very sure that the people of Sierra Leone need him at this material time and vowed that this time around he will not only win the presidential election but the elections commission will announce the correct result.

The former military leader said with his army of grassroot supporters, he will no doubt poll a better result in the 2018 election compared to the stolen 2012 election which result he said, Dr. Christiana Thorpe announced shamefully.

He noted that because of his hard work, he has gained currency with party supporters with whom he has established strong root and gained trust as a grassroots politician.

Maada Bio rubbished claims that the delegate’s conference in Freetown in two weeks’ time will be a coronation.

According to him, it can only be a democratic coronation especially if ninety percent of the people out of their own free volition chose a particular candidate, “then they must have a very good reason for doing so”, Maada Bio said.

Describing some of his challengers as “bad competitors” the leading flagbearer aspirant said people he defeated in the last flagbearer election are only manifesting what he referred to as ‘classical jealousy’ by throwing every dirt at him.