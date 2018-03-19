SLPP MP-Elect Escapes Assassination

The SLPP Member of Parliament-Elect for Constituency 132 in the Western Urban, Ibrahim Conteh fondly called Tawa, narrowly escaped death last Saturday when a group of thugs attacked him and other SLPP members at the Kaningo area. He sustained serious head injury.

Tawa was campaigning with other members of the SLPP when a group of alleged APC thugs attacked them. He was particularly marked for death, a senior SLPP official claimed. The MP-Elect was taken to hospital after making a statement at the Lumley Police Station.

There has been an increase in violent political clashes between the two main political parties in the country since the results of the first round of Presidential election were announced last Tuesday.