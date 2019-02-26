SLPP MP Hails Seawright Mining

By Sylvester Samba.



Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) Member of Parliament, Hon. Alex Rogers has showered praises on Seawright Mining Company for working closely with the Parliamentary Oversight Committee on Mineral Resources.

Hon. Rogers who is serving as Chairman of the Committee said, they are very much appreciative of the invitation sent to them to witness the commissioning and handing over of a modernized Court Barray to the people of Goroma Mende Chiefdom in Kenema district. According to him, this is the first Mining Company that has extended an imitation to them when carrying out such activity.

“We are very happy to see such a modernized structure constructed by Seawright Mining Company…We do hope that other mining companies can do likewise”, he noted.

The SLPP Parliamentarian encouraged the beneficiaries of the court Barray to make good use of it adding that there are other Members of Parliament that are wishing for such companies to operate in their constituencies.

The Chief Executive Officer of Seawright Mining Company, Dr. Alfred Seawright on behalf of his campany has handed over a modernized Court Barray to the people of Punduru Community in Goroma Mende Chiefdom, Kenema District.

Residents in the community described the Court Barry as first of its kind in their Chiefdom. According to them, several mining companies have mined in their community but have never given back to them as Seawright Mining has done.

Addressing the people, Dr. Alfred Seawright expressed thanks to both Paramount Chiefs of Goroma Mende Chiefdom and Nimiyama Chiefdom and their subjects for welcoming them in their community. Dr Seawright said his company has made so many donations to the people of both chiefdoms, stressing that they intend to provide learning materials to school going pupils in the Chiefdom. “We are also planning to construct more water wells so that pupils can access clean water in their various schools”, the Chief Executive Officer noted.

He urged the pupils especially girls to take their education very serious so that they can become useful citizens in future.

The Speaker, Goroma Mende Chiefdom, Joseph Songu Koroma explained that since he was born in the Chiefdom they have never witnessed the construction of such structures. The Speaker confirmed that Seawright Mining has also constructed schools, water wells, bridges and now a Court sBarray which they appreciate so much.