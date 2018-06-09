SLPP MP Takes Lugbu & Bagbo To Parliament

Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) Member of Parliament representing constituency 078, which comprises Bagbo and Lugbu Chiefdoms, Hon. A.O Kamara, has juxtaposed the maiden speech of former President, Ernest Bai Koroma in Parliament to that of President Brigadier (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio’s speech. Speaking in Parliament while debating on President Bio’s speech, Hon. Kamara informed his colleagues that having gone through both speeches, former President Koroma speech is nothing to write home about as it was full of vague and contradicting contents.

He said President Bio’s speech is so comprehensive and rich in content, observing that “this is the best speech I have ever heard…you can’t compare it with President Koroma’s speech during the State Opening of Parliament in 2012”, the SLPP MP lashed out.

Hon. Kamara expressed thanks to President Bio for his choice of Ministers, adding that he is very confident that they will live up to the tasks ahead of them and work in the interest of the people. He also pleaded with the Minister of Education to pay specially attention to his constituency (078) educational facilities because, according to him, “ the past government had abandoned a very renowned school, Jimmy Bagbo Secondary School; a renowned government secondary school which had been an epitome of an impressive secondary education in the South of the country, which now looks like a Kindergarten institution situated in a forest. The SLPP Parliamentarian further pleaded with the Education ministry to take note of the urgent rehabilitation of the once attractive school to avoid its total collapse.

He lamented that during the APC era, his Constituency of Lugbu and Bagbo suffered tremendously in terms of development, especially with the non approval of schools and teachers which eventually forced qualified teachers to move out of the locality. “As I speak to you, I have been augmenting the wages of some of those teachers who have volunteered to teach in my Constituency…I hope this new Minister and my government will take care of this appalling situation to correct the records immediately ”, Hon. Kamara maintained. He also appealed for the construction of roads and bridges in his constituency, noting that the Sewa river which links Mattru Jong and Sumbuya once had a ferry bought by the SLPP government in 1963 to convey passengers and vehicles between Mattru and Sumbuya, but this ferry had since ceased operation with the coming of the APC into governance by 1969.

Hon. A O Kamara expressed delight over the coming of the SLPP in governance again, and paid special attention to its attractive manifesto as espoused in the New Direction, for both Sumbuya and Jimmy Bagbo to once again attain their lost glory and identity.

