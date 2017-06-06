SLPP Ordered To Rerun 39 Disputed Constituencies

The Court of Appeal yesterday ordered the main opposition SLPP to rerun lower level executive elections in thirty nine Constituencies in Bo, Moyamba, Pujehun, Bombali, Port Loko, Kambia and Kailahun districts and also in the Western Area.

The Appeal Court ordered that for the purposes of the rerun elections, the Rules and Regulations for the conduct of Executive Elections of the SLPP published in the Sierra Leone Gazette on 29th January, 2016 shall be used.

The Court of Appeal pointed out that, the lower level elections held in all other Constituencies shall remain valid and undisturbed.

The Appeal Court also removed the injunction restraining the holding of an SLPP Convention with immediate effect.

Both parties to the court action have welcomed the Court of Appeal ruling.

The Paopa faction says on balance, the ruling was good for reconciliation and it will give the party the opportunity to move forward.

The KKY faction says the Court ruling was a victory for common sense. “All along we have been calling for a rerun of these lower level elections…Our voices have prevailed and we are now getting ready to take active part in the rerun elections, a KKY Movement member told the Global Times.