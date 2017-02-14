SLPP Peace Accord… “I Remain Optimistic” – Prince Harding

The Acting Chairman and Leader of the main opposition SLPP, Dr. Prince Harding, has told the Global Times, in an exclusive interview yesterday that, he remains optimistic that the Joint Communique signed by all flag bearer aspirants and stakeholders in Freetown last Wednesday will be respected by all genuine party members and supporters. “I can assure you that, we will carefully manage the peace process and ensure that we remain united as a government in waiting”, Dr. Harding confidently said.

The Acting Party Chairman and Leader called on party members and supporters to refrain from anything that will undermine the fragile peace process. “Those engaged in making provocative comments are encouraged to desist from such negative attitude as that will not serve the best interest of our party”, Dr., Harding said.

The veteran SLPP Politician said that, today’s NEC (National Executive Council) meeting will definitely go ahead. He was not sure whether the suspended Chairman and Leader, Chief Somano Kapen will attend today’s NEC meeting. “Chief Kapen is our elder brother…We expect him to ensure that this great party remains united until we go to the next National Delegates Conference”, Dr. Harding said.

A delegation from the SLPP met with Chief Kapen yesterday to prevail on him to withdraw his legal action against NEC (National Electoral Commission) to give way for the bye-election in Constituency 066 to go ahead on 18th February.

Dr. Harding noted that, political matters can never be resolved in court. He, therefore, called on aggrieved party members to always ensure that, they exhaust the process of mediation within the party’s structures before they seek legal redress.

The SLPP Acting Chairman and Leader said that, there is no external force (s) involved in the crisis that had engulfed the party before the Joint Communique was signed by all flag bearer aspirants and stakeholders. “All the court cases we have were initiated by party members…We have to come together and bring an immediate end to all those court cases and move forward as one big family”, Dr. Harding advised.

Dr. Harding has an impressive pedigree in the SLPP, having served as National Secretary General for eleven years, Cabinet Minister, Deputy National Chairman and Leader and now Acting National Chairman and Leader. Many people see him as a grassroots Politician and a consensus builder.