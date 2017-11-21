SLPP PRO Released On Bail

By Jane B. Mansaray.



Principal Magistrate Albert Moody of the Freetown Magistrate Court No.1 yesterday at the third hearing, granted Lahai Lawrence Leema, Publicity Secretary of the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) bail in recognizance.

The accused person was granted bail in his full recognizance on the other file after being remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre and at the same time placed on a two hundred and fifty Million Leones bail on the other file sheet.

The accused person, Mr. Leema is answering to a Preliminary Investigation related matter on two separate files charge ranging from trespass, assault, threatening language to disorderly behavior contrary to the Public Order Act of 1965.

The particulars of offense state that the accused person on the 6th November, 2017 at the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) news room in Freetown assaulted a journalist, Joseph Kowa in a manner thereby occasioning actual bodily harm.

Lead counsel Anthony Berewa made an application for bail on the grounds of assurance that the accused person will be available in court at every adjourned date.

According to Magistrate Moody, the matter will not go on at the third hearing based on his present indisposition and at the same time the tension surrounding the matter.

Police Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samuel Kamara for record sake announced the presence of a witness in relation to the matter.

Both matters have been adjourned to the 29th November, 2017.