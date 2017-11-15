SLPP PRO Remanded

By Jane B. Mansaray & Josephine Tarawaelie.



Principal Magistrate Albert Moody of the Freetown Magistrate Court No. 1 yesterday remanded the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) National Publicity Secretary, Lt. (Rtd) Lahai Lawrence Leema at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre and at the same time granted him bail in the sum of two hundred and fifty million Leones on another charge sheet file.

The accused person, Mr. Leema yesterday made his first appearance on a preliminary investigation of two separate files charge ranging from trespass, assault, threatening language to disorderly behavior contrary to the Public Order Act of 1965.

The particulars of offence state that the accused person on the 6th November, 2017 at the SLBC news room in Freetown assaulted Joseph Kowa in a manner thereby occasioning actual bodily harm.

Lead counsel Anthony Brewah made an application for bail on the grounds that the alleged offences committed are bailable offences under the Public Order Act.

The application was objected to by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samuel Kamara based on the seriousness of the charges.

The matter continues on Friday 17th November, 2017.