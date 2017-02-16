SLPP Set For 2018 Elections

RESOLUTION OF THE EMERGENCY NEC MEETING OF 14 FEBRUARY, 2017

WE the members of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) here assembled at an Emergency NEC Meeting at the Party National Headquarters in Freetown on Tuesday, 14th February, 2017:

RECALLING the provisions of Clause 4 (B) of the Constitution of the SLPP 1995 (as amended);

RECALLING ALSO the NEC Resolution of 11th December, 2017 by which the NEC resolved to reconvene itself in an Emergency Session on Tuesday, 14th February, 2017.

RECALLING FURTHER the Joint Communique of a meeting organised by the Ever Green Peace Initiative headed by Mr. Degualeh Juana and signed by all the SLPP Flag Bearer Aspirants on the 8th February, 2017.

DESIROUS OF RESTORING DURABLE peace and unity within the SLPP family without further delay;

AND RECOGNISING THE PROXIMITY of the 2018 Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Council Elections for which the Party is desirous to nominate Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates;

DO HEREBY RESOLVE as follows that:

The NEC hereby approves the recommendations of the Special Committee on Peace embodied in the Framework for Peace tabled by Dr. Alie Kabba, Chairman of the Special Committee. The NEC hereby approves the undertaking made by Chief Somanoh Kapen in the interest of restoring peace in the SLPP to withdraw forthwith the court case instituted by him against the PPRC, National Electoral Commission, Dr. Prince Harding and Others. A copy of the Notice of Discontinuance filed with the Courts shall be submitted by him to the National Party Secretariat. The NEC hereby approves the reversion to the structure of National Officers of the Party duly elected by the National Party Conference held at Bo in August 2013 with the exception of the National Secretary-General who had resigned from that position. The NEC decides that all suspensions and expulsions of members of the Party since August 2013 are hereby withdrawn. The NEC decides that all court actions are withdrawn on the following conditions;

That constituencies for which the PPRC has supported the conduct of sectional/zonal and chiefdom elections; the delegates lists for the constituency executive elections shall be those generated by the PPRC;

That constituencies where the delegates lists are in contention, stated to be 39 in number in the Joint Communique, the Special Committee on Peace will re-examine the situation in light of the court ruling due to be delivered on Wednesday, 15 th February 2017.

February 2017. That the Constitution of the SLPP 1995 (as amended) shall be the point of reference and bedrock of/for dispute resolution;

That clear timelines shall be established for all activities from now to the convening of the National Party Conference, and

That to avoid future contentions likely to derail the Framework for Peace, the following activities with timelines are hereby approved.

Activity Start Date End Date Comment a. Withdrawal of all court cases and commitment not to appeal or file new cases 14/2/17 b. Reversal of suspensions and expulsions since 2013 14/2/17 14/2/17 c. Setting up of a committee on rules and regulations for flag bearer elections: 1. Revisit the IEMOC 2. Set Dates for Application/Registration of Flag Bearer candidates, including Candidature Fees 14/2/17 14/2/17 d. Reassessment;/Re-examination of the case of estimated 39 constituencies 20/2/17 23/2/17 e. Where necessary i. Conduct zonal/sectional elections ii. Conduct constituency elections iii. Conduct district elections iv. Conduct regional elections 25/2/17 01/03/17 04/03/17 08/03/17 26/2/17 01/03/17 04/03/17 08/03/17 f. NEC Meeting (including validating Delegates List) 11/03/17 11/03/07 g. Publishing of Delegates list At least 21 days prior to National Party Conference h. National Party Conference 21/04/17 23/04/17

The NEC also hereby approves the recommendations contained in the Report of the Facilitation Committee set up under the Joint Communique of the Ever Green Peace Initiative. The NEC hereby sets up a Committee to facilitate the restoration of a harmonious working relationship among the SLPP Members of Parliament. The Committee comprises the following members: Bishop JC Humper, Hon. Dickson Thomas, Dr. Alpha Wurie, Hon. Amb. Fode Yumkella and Mr. Brima Rogers. The NEC hereby adopts and approves the Rules and Regulations for the Elections of the SLPP Presidential Candidate for submission to the PPRC for publication in the Sierra Leone Gazette. It expects no member of the Party will make any objection to it. The NEC hereby accepts the resignation of Dr. Prince Alex Harding as Acting National Chairman and Leader and his reversion to his previous position as Deputy National Chairman and Leader. Passed by the NEC this 14th February, 2017.

Signed…………….. …………………..

Chief Somanoh Kapen III Amb. Alie Badara Kamara

National Chairman and Leader National Secretary-General