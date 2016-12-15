SLPP Sets For Convention

The opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) is gearing up for the National Delegates Conference to elect the party’s National Executive, an insider has disclosed.

The opposition party which appears to be surmounting otherwise nauseating internal political squabbles with the successful conduct of executive elections at all levels across the country is now a step closer to electing its National Officers.

The National Delegates Conference will be preceded by a crunch National Executive Council (NEC) meeting slated for Saturday at the party’s headquarters in Freetown.

Last night, an SLPP source confirmed to Global Times that the NEC meeting will agree on a possible date and place for the conduct of the Delegates Conference, among other pertinent issues.

It can be recalled that the term of office of the Chief Somano Kapen led executive expired last year.