SLPP Stakeholders Meet Today

A meeting of all stakeholders of the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) will take place at the party headquarters this afternoon, the SLPP National Chairman and Leader, Chief Bai Shebora Somano Kapen confirmed yesterday.

According to Chief Kapen, the meeting which will bring together very important party stalwarts will in his words “provide a platform for frank discussions and to lay out a roadmap to permanent peace in the party”.

Chief Kapen said after the Court of Appeal ruling on 5th June, it is necessary for the SLPP to engage in reconciliation and dialogue to restore unity, peace and harmony that has eluded the party for over seven years.

The SLPP Chairman who has already described the meeting as “deciding moment” for the party urged all stakeholders to attend and to commit themselves as party members to work with speed in readiness for the 2018 Parliamentary and Presidential elections.

The stakeholders meeting is preceded by a meeting with SLPP lawyers and solicitors of the plaintiffs in what Chief Kapen said was intended to give one interpretation to the Appeal Court ruling delivered on June 5.

After the stakeholders meeting, Chief Kapen will meet with the four Regional Chairmen before holding a National Officers’ meeting to prepare the ground for the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting slated for June 21.