SLPP Students Union Wing Is Making Great Successes In Makeni City.

For the first time in the history of the Northern Region in Sierra Leone, some students at the University of Makeni (UniMak) have decided to launch a student union wing of the SLPP in that part of the country.

The Interim Chairman of the Student’s Union Wing who is a law student at UniMak, Chernoh M. Musa Bounanya said he took up the bold step to galvanize a formidable force for the oldest political party in Sierra Leone (SLPP) in order to send the message across that the party is present in every nook and cranny of Sierra Leone.

Chernoh M. Musa Bounanya noted that, after he decided to stir up support for the SLPP on campus, he received threatening remarks from aome colleague students at UniMak and even some stakeholders within the Makeni Municipality that they will try all possible means to kill that aspiration of having a SLPP student union wing in Makeni.

Surprisingly, in their first meeting on campus, hundreds of students showed up and registered support for the party that believes and upholds the values of democracy, good governance and the Rule of Law.

In his keynote address, Mr. Bounanya told his colleague students that SLPP is the only party that accepts everybody irrespective of tribe, race, sex and creed.

Therefore, SLPP is the only way out, the only forward, and power to the people. He also informed his colleague students that the leadership of the SLPP is so unique because this is the only party that will deliver goods and services to the masses considering their economic status and the high level of corruption in our beloved country.

He emphasized that, whosoever believes in education as yardsticks for a prosperous nation will always put SLPP first because the party holds education with high esteem. To buttress his point, he compared the educational system in President Kabbah’s regime which was characterized by student encouragement to pursue further studies and quality education and a minimal cost as opposed to the present regime marred by fraud, malpractices, high tuition fees, strikes etc.

Colleague students advised that they should link up with the other university, colleges in the northern region before inviting their leader Rtd Brig Julius Maada Bio to come and witness the official launching of the SLPP Student Union Wing in Makeni which is schedule to be on the 5th of February 2018.

At the end of the meeting, there was a membership drive and hundreds of students registered their support for the SLPP and later chanted “One People, One Country and PAOPA CORRUPTION FOR DON NA SALONE EN SALONE 4 BETTEH”.