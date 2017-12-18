SLPP To Pay Nomination Fees For All Female Aspirants

As a way of encouraging women to take active part in national politics, the SLPP 2018 Presidential Candidate, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio announced in Freetown on Friday that, the party will pay all nomination fees to NEC (National Electoral Commission) for all women who succeed to get the SLPP symbol to contest in both Parliamentary and Local Council election.



The Sierra Leone People’s Party wishes to inform its general membership that consistent with our Party’s Gender Policy and in line with the vision of our presidential candidate to empower women by giving them the opportunity to maximize their potentials as enshrined in his policy direction, the Party has decided to waive application fees for female aspirants. All those who have already paid will receive a full refund.

Rtd. Brig. Julius Maada Bio considers women as being pivotal to the actualization of his development aspirations for the country.

Meanwhile, the deadline for the submission of application forms for Parliamentary aspirants has been extended to close of business on Wednesday 20th December 2017 while the Friday 15th December deadline for aspirants for the positions of Councilor, Mayor and District Council Chair stands, according to a press release issued by the party on Friday.