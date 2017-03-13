SLPP Vote To Uphold Court Ruling

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) on Saturday voted overwhelmingly to endorse the recommendation of the Special Peace Committee to uphold the court ruling with regards the 39 disputed constituencies.

The Special Peace Committee headed by positive radical politician, Dr. Alie Kabba which was given the task of re-examining the 39 constituencies in the light of the court ruling, recommended “NEC is to uphold the court ruling with an unwavering commitment to inclusive, fair and transparent engagement of all factions and stakeholders in order to deepen trust and faith in the Party”.

The recommendation came following the court ruling in which Justice Babatunde Edwards denied the plaintiffs motion to redo all thirty nine (39) constituencies on grounds of irregularities.

The Committee’s decision to uphold the ruling is based on the fact that time is not on the side of the party as elections are just less than a year away, and also “to avoid the pitfalls of an endless and bottomless process”,

After deliberations, the NEC voted overwhelmingly on Saturday to uphold the court ruling.