SLPP Young Generation Vows… “We Will Resist APC Violence”

By Sylvester Samba.



The National Young General Wing of the Sierra Leone People Party (SLPP) has sent out a strong statement that they will resist any form of political violence brought up against them by the All Peoples Congress (APC) party.

Addressing pressmen in Freetown, the SLPP National Young Generation Leader, Mr. Musa Peter Moigua lamented that for far too long since the APC party came to power in 2007 SLPP members and supporters have faced numerous attacks including physical assault and torture at the hands of both the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) and APC thugs right across the country.

Mr. Moigua noted that with all those ugly situations, they were still maintaining peace and stability by complaining to the relevant authorities but yet their complaints were not looked into. “We are tired of complaining and writing press releases… at this crucial time we are going to defend our party and votes”, he maintained.

The National Young General Leader further explained that the latest attack on Monday 6th November, 2017 at their party’s headquarters on Wallace Johnson Street in Freetown shows that the APC party and its government are not ready for a peaceful election come March 7th 2018. “This government does not listen to complaints made by other political parties… what they need is political action which we are ready for and our members and supporters still continue to perish in prison because of order from above”, he stated.

Reading a press statement, the National Young Generation Secretary, Emerson Kamara condemned the continuous attack on its membership by the APC and the unacceptable direct interference of particularly some senior personnel of the SLP who by law are compelled to protect all citizens irrespective of their beliefs and political affiliation and to stay neutral especially in national politics.

The press release also called on all SLPP members to remain peaceful and law-abiding. “We want to warn in no uncertain terms personnel of the SLP who have unprofessionally transformed themselves into APC operatives by aiding ruling APC thugs in their attacks on our membership to henceforth desist”, noted in the press release.