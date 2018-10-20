SLRA DG, Others Approved

By Jane B. Mansaray.

The proposed Director General of the Sierra Leone Road Authority, Engineer Amara Jambia Kanneh and four others were yesterday approved by members of Sierra Leone Parliament to serve in various capacities.

The proposed Presidential nominees were interviewed by members of the Committee on Appointments and the Public Service headed by Hon. Sidi Tunis who doubles as Leader of Government Business in The House.

The Leader of Government Business, Honorable Sidi M. Tunis yesterday presented the committee’s report to the House for adoption and approval.

In presenting the nominees to Honorable members, Hon. Tunis encouraged members to approve the nominees based on their qualification and vast experience in the public service.

Responding to the nominees, an Independent member of Parliament, Honorable Sheka Sama congratulated the appointees and urged them to bring the change that is desired by Sierra Leoneans across the board.

He particularly admonished the newly approved SLRA Director General to work in the right direction under the new direction in making President Bio proud of his stewardship.

He reminded the DG of proper monitoring system in roads funds disbursement and maintenance of roads and potholes in the municipality.

The approved nominees include Engineer Amara Jambia Kanneh, Mrs. Joyce Abu (Deputy Commissioner National Children’s Commission), Mr. Matin A. Foday (Board of Trustee Conservation Trust Fund), Mr. Sheka Ahmed Mansaray (Deputy Commissioner Sierra Leone Insurance Commission) and Mrs. Cecilia Mawuta Demby (Board of Director Bank of Sierra Leone).

The nominees were approved with the cooperation of all Honorable members present in The House.