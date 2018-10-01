SLRSA Board Chairman Faces Parliament

By Lansana Fofanah.

The Deputy Parliamentary Leader of the opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) party, Hon. Alhaji Ibrahim Ben Kargbo paid a glowing tribute to the proposed Chairman Board of Directors, Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority (SLRSA), Sheikh Mustapha Bawoh when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Appointments and the Public Service last Friday.

Hon. IB Kargbo himself a Journalist referred to his junior colleague as brilliant, respectful, honest, loyal and dedicated to the Journalism profession.

Hon. IB Kargbo noted that if there is any journalist or medium that believes in the Presidency of His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, it is Sheikh Bawoh and Sorie Fofana of Global Times.

He said that at a time when journalists and other supporters of the now ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party were leaving the party, Sheikh Bawoh and Sorie Fofana built up their resilience to sell the image of the SLPP and Julius Maada Bio.

He praised President Bio for appointing a competent personality with a media background to champion the Road Safety cause.

The Leader of Government Business in the House of Parliament, Hon Sidi Tunis said that they are gatekeeper who serve the conscience of the people of Sierra Leone and by that virtue, they as Members of Parliament have the mandate to vet Presidential nominees in order for them to live up to the expectations of His Excellency the President Julius Maada Bio and the people of Sierra Leone.

Meanwhile, the proposed Chairman, Board of Directors of the Sierra Leone Roads Authority, Joseph S. Keifala was also among those that appeared before the interview panel.

All Presidential nominees who were interviewed will be appearing in the Well of Parliament tomorrow for approval.