SLRSA Engages Security Personnel

Security personnel working at the Mile 38 Check Point along the Waterloo-Masiaka Highway have held a meeting with the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority (SLRSA) in a bid to strictly enforce the law and ensure that users plying that area abide by all roads safety rules. The meeting which took place on Thursday 21st March, 2019 was witnessed by a cross section of road transport stakeholders in the country.

Addressing the audience, the Deputy Executive Director of SLRSA, Mr. Ibrahim Sannoh said his New Direction government has a responsibility to safeguard and protect its citizens.

Mr. Sannoh also said they have been appointed by His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio to fulfill their promise in having a better and a well secured road network and transport system.

The Deputy Director maintained that SLRSA cannot work in isolation that is all the more reason why they are partnering with key stakeholders like the Forces to enforce the law and ensure that users strictly abide by all laws legislated in the country.

He further explained that, the police and the Road Safety Corps are always on the streets to ensure road safety, but road traffic crashes are still on the increase. “This ugly trend must be reversed as the life of every Sierra Leonean, despite his or her social status is equally important”, Mr. Sannoh noted.

Despite the challenges confronting the Authority, Mr. Sannoh said that SLRSA has established thirteen offices across the country in order to achieve the Authority’s mandate.

He assured that the Authority will continue to engage the traffic police and sensitize road users and the public, especially commercial drivers on standard practice for road users. The SLRSA boss registered his Authority’s commitment on incentives and other emoluments for border or check point staff to motivate them in the discharge of their duties.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Traffic Management and Road Safety, Sahr Senesie said they have a duty to their citizens and the state. He admonished them not to compromise their integrity which is an important aspect in upholding the fundamental principles in policing. He appealed that, “we should be our brothers’ keeper.”

The personnel expressed similar sentiments in showering praises at the SLRSA’s Deputy Executive Director and said that his leadership style is second to none since the establishment of the Authority.