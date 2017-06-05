SLRSA Finance Officers Dodge External Auditors

Some officials in the Finance Department at SLRSA (Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority) are bent on undermining the credibility of the Executive Director of the Authority, Dr. Sarah Bendu, by refusing to cooperate with external auditors from Audit Service Sierra Leone.

Some of the officials are accused of refusing to submit for audit purposes, important documents relating to genuine transactions sanctioned by Dr. Sarah Bendu.

After failing to convince them to cooperate fully with the external auditors, Dr. Sarah Bendu, over the weekend, invited CID personnel to assist her retrieve documents belonging to SLRSA for audit purposes.

The CID personnel have mounted a thorough search of the homes of some of these errant staff members. One of them, Osman Jah was arrested on Saturday June 3rd and he is cooperating with CID personnel.

“These errant Finance officers are determined to undermine Dr. Sarah Bendu and make her look appear as if she is not cooperating with external auditors”, observed a senior official in the Internal Audit department at SLRSA.

In an interview last night, Dr. Sarah Bendu told the Global Times that she was determined to ensure that, no stumbling block was placed in the way of the external auditors. “I am presiding over a transparent administration…Those who are not willing to work in line with the principles of transparency and accountability at SLRSA, are better advised to look for new employments… I am determined to move SLRSA forward…For me, it’s no turning back…These audits are time bound…That is why I am running after these people to ensure that we comply fully with the annual audit required of us”, Dr. Bendu said.