SLRSA Launches African Road Safety Week

The Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority yesterday commenced commemoration of the African Road Safety Week on the theme “Road Have Stories” at the Authority’s Kissy Road headquarters in Freetown.

The ceremony was chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport and Aviation, Brima Kebbie who called for collaborative efforts among the various stakeholders in ensuring safer roads for all class of road users. He pledged his Ministry’s support towards safer road programs including the formulation of policies.

In his keynote address, the Minister of Works and Public Assets, Raymond D’Souza George, who deputized for the President, said the goal of the New Direction administration of HE Julius Maada Bio on the road safety management is to reduce the burden of premature death and disability due to road traffic injuries in the country. He said the vision of government is to make roads in the country among the safest in Africa where national crash fatality levels are kept at a minimum level.

The Minister said the plan of action also entails the shifting of responsibility of the roads by users to those who design road transport system, notwithstanding the fact that other players in the road sector health services the Judiciary, schools and NGOs.

The launch of the week long commemoration was attended by Ministers of Government, heads of Departments and Agencies, the Police, Military, civil society organizations and stakeholders in the road sector.

Earlier in his statement, the Chairman Board of Directors SLRSA, Sheikh Mustapha Bawoh said the commemoration of the African Road Safety Week and the commissioning of the National Road Safety Committee is laudable as it is in conformity with the dictates of the African Road Safety Action Plan.

Chairman Bawoh lamented the pathetic, sorrowful and deadly status of Sierra Leone’s road story when he said four hundred people died yearly with thousand or so of them injured or made disabled.

He noted that for the Road Safety Committtee to work effectively, an observatory Board would have to be established to monitor, supersvise and regulate the activities of the Road Safety Committee.

He suggested that such a board which will be chaired by the Hon. Vice President of Sierra Leone should also include the Ministers of Transport and Aviation, Local Government, Health and Sanitation, Works and Public Assets, Internal Affairs, SLRSA ED, ONS, IGP, CDS would enforce compliance among other duties.

The Deputy Executive Director, Ibrahim Sannoh gave a rundown of the Authority’s activities and the strides they have taken to ensure safer road for all.

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Aviation, Sadiq Silla called for the full implementation of the laws relating to road safety, adding that the New Direction administration will not hesitate to bring to book all those who flout the laws of the land.

While pledging his Ministry’s supports to any laudable venture in the area of road safety the Minister called on other stakeholders to expose all those intending to sabotage the work of government.

Other statements were made by the Deputy Leader of Government’s Business, Joe Nyuma, the Director General SLRA, Amara Kanneh and Consultant Pathologist Doctor Owis Koroma.

The week long program will take the form of a float parade, education, sensitizations and other public engagement with the sole purpose of creating awareness about the dangers of over speeding and the responsible driving.