SLRSA Welcomes New Board Chairman

By Lansana Fofanah.

The Road Safety Corps wing of the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority yesterday mounted a guard of honor in welcoming the newly approved Chairman, Board of Directors of SLRSA (Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority), Sheik Mustapha Bawoh and the Deputy Executive Director, Ibrahim Sannoh.

A thrilling Regimental Parade at the Headquarters at Kissy Road was followed by a meeting held to meet with staff of the Authority.

Welcoming them, the Executive Director of SLRSA, David Panda-Noah said that both his Deputy and Board Chair have been personalities with outstanding proven track records and that their contributions in the fight for road safety are a welcoming one.

Mr. Noah said that the two young and vibrant guests arrived at a time when the safety sector has suffered a big setback as some military personnel died in a gruesome road accident in Freetown and some passengers heading for Bo drowned in a river which has given the authority more thoughts to consider.

He said that when it comes to road safety, Mano River Union countries are way behind. He therefore encouraged the Chairman to work hand in glove with them to ensure that safety standards are met.

Addressing the plight of customers, Mr. Noah called on employees to always work with integrity, conscience as his motive is for clients to have their services delivered within three working days instead of frustrating them.

In his remarks, the Chairman Board of Directors, Sheik M. Bawoh said that road safety campaign has always resonate with him well as he is well informed about the sector. “I warmly appreciate this great honor, but I would be happy if such honor is translated to result which I am here for. I am aware of the numerous challenges and tasks of the Authority in a country where lawlessness is considered as right. But with our collective efforts, determination and dedication we will achieve the safety mandate of the New Direction”, the Chairman states.

Chairman Bawoh cautioned staff not to use their offices as political discussion grounds as the President keeps reechoing that ‘politics is over’ but to work diligently to deliver results needed from them. He promised on behalf of his Board members to institute open door policies and to always welcome ideas irrespective from whom it is coming from.

The Deputy Executive Director, Ibrahim Sannoh said that they are on a mission to transform the sector and their appointment by the President is a step in the right direction. He sternly warned that familiarization should never be a yardstick for elevation under his purview but encouraged all to work genuinely and to be rewarded genuinely.

Calling the attention of the Board Chairman, the Public Relations Officer, Abdul Karim Dumbuya said that many a times; despite presenting evidence in court they have been losing cases against powerful citizens in court which in itself is a defeat or setback in the fight against lawlessness in the safety sector.

He said that most of their road signs, billboards in the provinces have been uprooted by those making pots. He recommended that the only way they will achieve road safety is to have a fast track Road Safety Court where their matters will be charged.