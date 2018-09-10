SLRTC New GM Takes Over

By Lansana Fofanah.

The newly appointed General Manager of the Sierra Leone Road Transport Corporation, Mr. Isaac Ken-Greene on Friday took over control the institution in a colorful ceremony at the Corporation’s Headquarters at PWD Freetown.

Chairing the Program, the Chairman of National Commission for Privatization (NCP) ,Umaru Koroma commended the outgoing boss, Mr. Bockarie Lewis Kamara for doing his best during his tenure. He assured the incoming boss his administration’s full support in whatever capacity to transform the sector to its true value.

Doing his handing over note, Mr. Kamara narrated his bitter experiences with the former administration of the NCP, the Ministry of Transport and also the constraints they had at the Toll Gates. He however expressed his optimism, believing that the current administration of the NCP has expressed their willingness to give their full corporation to Mr. Isaac Ken-Greene.

Mr. Kamara said that as at 2013, the Corporation had registered assets of US$ 5 Million and owed a debt of 3 Billion Leones which had to be serviced.

He clarified that the SLRTC in no way was involved in the procurement of the One hundred buses by the former government of the All People’s Congress, but he was able to purchase twelve buses during his tenure.

He assured everyone that his hands are clean as he had followed every laid down procedure to duly handover the properties and assets of the corporation.

While taking over, the General Manager, Isaac Ken-Greene thanked Mr. Kamara for being active in the running of the corporation. He called on Sierra Leoneans to see the SLRTC as their personal property and stop mishandling its assets.

Mr. Greene informed that SLRTC mainly exists for the rendering of services to the public instead of maximizing profit like other commercial transports.

