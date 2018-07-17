SLTU Promises to Deliver Free Education

New Executive Members of the Sierra Leone Teachers Union (SLTU) on Friday paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio at State House where they Presented members of the Executive to the President and gave their impression about the Free Education policy of His government.

Giving his impression, the President of SLTU Mohamed Sallieu Bangura expressed high optimistic towards the Free Education approach of the President and the appointment of Alpha Timbo as Minister of Primary and Secondary Education.

Mr. Bangura pointed out the challenges and constrains faced by teachers across the country, but promised that the SLTU will ensure full cooperation with the Minister who had been part of the SLTU and knows their plight to make sure that the Free Education becomes a success come September this year

Mr. Bangura called on the President to pay a keen attention to the recruitment and replacement of teachers, improved salary and conditions of service, teaching and learning materials, refresher training for teachers, availability of school subsidy on time and the empowerment of the Teaching Service Commission.

President Bio thanked the union for believing in his vision to transform the country through education, noting that teachers have a role in building a better future of the country through education.

President Bio emphasized that the future of the country would depend on the quality of education children had in school, adding that during campaign periods he went to some parts of the country that had dilapidated schools, with teachers deprived of many facilities and which ultimately meant that there could be no effective teaching and learning.

He promised to look into the concerns of teachers and urged them to support education as the flagship programme of the New Direction.

“Teachers are a very important component to the progress of this nation. My administration will work closely with the Union to make sure that those teachers, who spend their entire lives building the lives of their countrymen, also live in comfort,” the President assured.