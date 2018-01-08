Social Welfare Minister Calls For Transformation

By Lansana Fofanah.

The newly appointed Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs, Hon. Isata Kabia has urged workers of the Ministry to work in cordiality in order to reflect the true image of what the ministry was created for.

Speaking to journalists over the weekend at the Ministry of Information press conference in the presence of all senior staff members of the ministry including her deputy, Tamba Opel Sumana, Hon. Kabia said that the time for infighting is over and therefore urged every employee to work with a free mind that will see the furtherance of the ministry’s course.

Hon. Kabia said that, the working plan of the ministry is to ensure a zero tolerance on gender based violence, and to ensure that, the ministry is currently engaging the Justice Ministry of the government and the Family Support Unit to target various communities in the country to sensitize them about the collective responsibility of ending domestic violence.

“The spate of domestic violence is alarming and it is the collective responsibility of every meaningful Sierra Leonean to ensure that it stops…We are currently working to establish Safe Homes where children that have been victims of child trafficking and domestic violence, are given a solace so that the effect of what they have gone through will not reflect on them”, she said.