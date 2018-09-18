Social Welfare Minister Shows Concern

By Jane B. Mansaray.



The Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children Affairs Madam Baindu Dassama and her Deputy Mr. Mohamed Hajji Kella yesterday appeared in court to witness an alleged sexual penetration matter involving a nine-year-old girl child who is in the custody of the Ministry.

The Minister and her deputy made their appearance in Court at the third hearing of a Preliminary Investigation matter involving a fifty-year-old accused person, Sorie Dumbuya before Magistrate Abdul Sheriff of Siaka Stevens Street Magistrate Court No.7 in Freetown.

Mr. Sorie Dumbuya who is answering to a criminal offence of sexual penetration of a child was arrested on the 5th September 2018 by Detective Police Constable (DPC) 10358 Kargbo M.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused person on diverse dates between the 23rd and 29th July 2018 at No.35A Leicester Road Tree Planting in Freetown sexually penetrated a child under the age of eighteen (18) to wit nine (9) year.

The accused person is on remand at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre attending hearing.

The matter was adjourned to the 24th September 2018. Police Sergeant 8534 Sesay G. is prosecuting the matter.