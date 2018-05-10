Solution Takes Over Internal Affairs

The new Minister of Internal Affairs, Hon. Edward A. Soloku has called on the Inspector General of Police, Richard Moigbeh to depoliticize the Police Force. He made this call at the handing over ceremony of the Ministry to him.

The former Minister of Internal Affairs, Major Ishmael Sengu Koroma described Hon. Edward A. Soloku as a result-oriented man and called on all staff members to support him. He said he enjoyed working with all staff members at the Ministry and that the Ministry now has National Civil Registration Authority and has done several reforms. He said the past government has rebranded the image of the Ministry from list performing to a performing one.

Major Ishmael Sengu Koroma said he had worked with President Bio and described him as a result oriented man.

He urged Hon. Edward A. Soloku to work towards the vision of the President so as to bring laurels to the ministry and the nation as a whole.

Major Koroma called on Hon. Edward Soloku to protect him after handing over saying that, he might have hurt some people during the discharge of his duties.

Minister of Internal Affairs, Hon. Edward A. Soloku called on the Inspector General of Police, Richard Moigbeh to work with him to depoliticize the police. According to him, the police should not be seen to be serving a political party, but every citizen devoid of the political party they belong to.

Hon. Soloku called on all agencies to ensure that they respect time and the law in the discharge of their duties. He said they should all be committed to serve the general public. This he said will help them actualize the vision of President Bio and Sierra Leone at large.

He assured the outgoing minister of his safety just like any other Sierra Leonean if he lives within the ambit of the law.

Francis Ndanema

SLBC Reporter,

Freetown