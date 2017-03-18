South African Envoy Speaks Out

By Lansana Fofanah……………………..

The South African High Commissioner to Sierra Leone resident in Ghana, Her Excellency Lulu Xingwana has lashed out at some unscrupulous individuals that have been charging Sierra Leoneans exorbitantly for the issuance of Visas to South Africa. Speaking at the weekly government press briefing yesterday, High Commissioner Xingwana said that they have been receiving reports of people being charged five hundred United State dollars for South African visas when the actual amount is ninety five dollars.

High Commissioner Xingwana said that as part of her routine visit to the country, she has the onus to rectify and state the record straight in order to maintain a co-existing relationship between the two countries.

She said that they are aware of the constraints faced by travelers from Sierra Leone all the way to Ghana where visas are issued but they have addressed that issue as one can submit a visa application in the morning and get it the same day in the afternoon thereby reducing travel impediment. “This website can be accessed as it is the legal website for visa processing www.vfsglobal.com/southafrica/ghana” she said.

High Commissioner Xinguana said that during the Ebola scourge, South Africa stood by the people of Sierra Leone to fund the trip of 300 Cuban doctors to help fight the Virus.

The High Commissioner added that she had met with different Ministries and chatted the way forward for multi bilateral trade. The High Commissioner informed that an MOU has been drafted with the Ministry of Health to create more avenues to promote health and also other sectors such as information technology and cyber security.

The Honorary Consul of South Africa in Sierra Leone, the usually very courteous and diplomatic Madam Aminata Kallay said that they have been receiving cases of visa fraud and people getting South African visas without their knowledge.

Madam Kallay said that presently they have some suspects in Police custody in Freetown helping with investigation.