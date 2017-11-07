“South/Easterners Must Make Themselves Relevant To The APC” Deputy Minister Says

The Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Randolph Foday Bayoh has called on South/Easterners to make themselves relevant in the APC Party by vigorously canvassing support for the party in that part of the country.

He noted that, South/Easterners are no longer strangers or top-ups in the APC party. “We are an integral part of the party… Some of us (South/Easterners) hold important positions in the APC government…We must therefore ensure that, the party increases its votes in the South/East, thus, avoiding a run-off election in March 2018…We are determined to win convincingly in the first ballot on March 7, 2018”, Alhaji Foday Bayoh told the Global Times in an exclusive interview in Freetown yesterday.

The Deputy Minister said that, he was now taking his campaign for the party to the villages, chiefdoms and sections in every nook and cranny of the South/Eastern Region.

He called on all those who have benefitted from the party to go all out and ensure that the APC Party wins the Presidential, Legislative and Local Council elections on a first ballot. “We don’t need a run-off election…We have to win and win convincingly on a first ballot”, Foday Bayoh said.

The Deputy Minister praised the newly elected Regional Chairman of the Party in the South, Charles Rogers for his hard work, dedication and determination to see to it that the Party wins the forthcoming elections with a convincing margin.

Foday Bayoh said that, South/Easterners have no excuse not to vote for the APC to continue to develop the country. “President Koroma’s final term will soon come to an end…He has refused to rate his tenure in office…He has left Sierra Leoneans to rate him fairly…I can rate him with an A++ for his good leadership, love for the country, development and above all, his transformational leadership style”, Alhaji Foday Bayoh said.