Connect with us

Speaker Blasts MPs

Opinions

Speaker Blasts MPs

Published on

By Lansana Fofanah………………………….

The Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Sheku Bashiru Badara Dumbuya on Tuesday lashed out at Members of Parliament who have been absenting from Parliamentary sittings without following due procedures.

This came as a result of some Parliamentarians who only make telephone calls when they are on the verge of travelling without following laid down principles in the House. “Telephone call is untenable …the Standing Orders are very clear…If anyone wants to travel, they should write formally to the Speaker and wait until the letter is approved before leaving. The House has a Majority Leader and a Whip who can be contacted for any permission”, he said.

sbb

The Speaker said that so far, it has only been the Majority Leader, Ibrahim Bundu and the Deputy Speaker Chernor. M. Bah who have been notifying him two weeks earlier when they want to travel out of the country.

Hon. Binneh Bangura of the Ruling All Peoples Congress questioned what happens in a situation where there is an emergency case.

The Hon. Speaker said that all channels must be exhausted because every sitting is filed for record purposes, and if any Member of Parliament is absent without any justifiable reasons, it will not tell well for record purposes.

The Speaker ordered all those absent at Tuesday’s sitting including the Minority Leader Bernadette Lahai who left for the Pan African Parliament without his notice to be marked absent.

0

Related posts:

  1. S.B.B. Dumbuya To Become Speaker
  2. Speaker Bids Farewell
  3. House Leader Blasts Authorities
  4. House Speaker Deplores Absenteeism
  5. SLPP Minority Leader Election To Be Postponed
Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:

More in Opinions

  • fire-eng fire-eng

    Opinions

    NSBT Unveils Fire Engines
    By

    By S. U. Thoronka…………………………. Nectar Sierra Leone Bulk Terminal (NSBT) and warehousing operations which offers the...

  • parlll parlll

    Opinions

    MPs Approve 5 Billion Leones Loan Agreement
    By

    By Lansana Fofanah……………………….. Members of Parliament on Tuesday unanimously approved the loan agreement between the Ministry...

  • acc acc

    Opinions

    ACC Opens Plan Case
    By

    By Jane B. Mansaray……………………….. As over Billion of Leones alleged to have been misappropriated at the...

  • Dr. Samura Kamara, Min. of Foreign Affairs Dr. Samura Kamara, Min. of Foreign Affairs

    Opinions

    14 Sierra Leoneans Deported
    By

    By Alhaji Saidu Kamara……………………………. The government of Netherland has deported fourteen Sierra Leoneans from Holland to...

  • Law Court Building Law Court Building

    Opinions

    NGO Officials Jailed
    By

    By Jane B. Mansaray…………………………  Justice John Bosco Allieu yesterday remanded three accused persons Dauda Amid Koroma,...

  • kel-mar kel-mar

    Opinions

    Bank Governor Resigned
    By

    Related posts: A Critical Look At The Bank Governor’s Letter To The Minister Of Finance ALPHA...

  • SLPP Peace Committee Members SLPP Peace Committee Members

    Opinions

    SLPP Peace Derailed
    By

    A Joint Communique signed by all SLPP flagbearer aspirants and stakeholders on 8th February, 2017 appears...

  • amss amss

    Opinions

    Ahmadiyya School Gets Big Boost
    By

    By Sylvester Samba…………………………… Ahmadiyya Muslim Secondary School at Kissy Dock Yard and nine other Secondary Schools...

  • The Mayor of Freetown City Council, His Worship Bode Gibson The Mayor of Freetown City Council, His Worship Bode Gibson

    Opinions

    FCC Warns Municipal Schools
    By

    By Alhaji Saidu Kamara………………………. The Mayor of the Freetown City Council, His Worship Bode Gibson has...

  • pol-puj pol-puj

    Opinions

    OSD Robber Arrested
    By

    By Joseph Milton Lebbie………………………….. The widely held and long standing speculation that some Operation Support Division...

To Top