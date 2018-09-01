Speaker Of Parliament Clarifies

The Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Abass Bundu has informed the Global Times that all appointments/nominations that are subject to Parliamentary approval must receive the approval of Parliament before the appointee/nominee takes up office.

He said that even though Parliament is on recess, the Committee on Appointments and the Public Service can still meet and proceed with interviewing Presidential appointees/nominees but their report will have to wait for the resumption of Parliamentary sitting on 2nd October, 2018.

He said that Parliament should not be taken for granted as all nominees/appointees that require Parliamentary approval must face Parliament before they take up office. “There is no way the law can be circumvented in favor of any person…The law is the law”, the Speaker of Parliament emphasized.