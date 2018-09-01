Sports Minister Upbeat

By Lansana Fofanah & Sylvester Samba.

As the National team Leone Stars prepare for the Ethiopia encounter in the group stage of the African Nations’ Cup qualification, the Minister of Sports, Ibrahim Yelenkeh has assured the nation that they will secure the three points badly needed to stay on course.

Addressing journalists yesterday at the Ministry of Information, Youyi Building, Mr. Yelenkeh said that a proper selection of players was done with the inclusion of nineteen foreign professional players and four home base players who are actively playing with their clubs at home and abroad.

The Minister said that already Leone Stars have defeated Kenya 1-0, but Ghana is topping the group stage with goal differences as they won against Ethiopia 5-0. He said that he is much satisfied with the initial preparation ahead of the Ethiopia encounter as already all the friendly matches the team has played have been encouraging. He expressed confidence in the coach`s training skills as he has drilled the selected players.

Mr. Yelenkeh further explained that the government under the dynamic leadership of President Brigadier (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio is very much committed to supporting all sporting disciplines in the country.

The Minister maintained that with commitment and hard work, Sierra Leone through Leone Stars national team will raise the country’s ‘Green, White and Blue’ flag under the watchful eyes of President Bio in the 2018 Africa Nations Cup final.

The 23-man team is expected to leave the shores of Sierra Leone on Monday 3rd September, 2018 to play their second group match with Ethiopia on Sunday 9th September, 2018.