State House Press Secretary Interacts With SLPP Youths

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie.

The Press Secretary in the Office of the President, Yusuf Keketoma Sandi yesterday met with youths at the Sierra Leone Peoples Party’s Headquarters on Lightfoot Boston Street, Freetown.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of die-hard party supporters, Mr. Sandi said that, the efforts of youths in the just concluded elections cannot be downplayed by anyone as some died during the process to ensure that, the party comes to power.

“His Excellency the President Julius Maada Bio is well aware of the role played by the youths in this election. He knows all the provocations you are going through as supporters. But that should not deter you to believe in the New Direction as we are working on a plan to alleviate the sufferings of every Sierra Leoneans. They refer to you now as ‘Suffer Porsh” but it is better to be Suffer Porsh than suffer slim”, he said.

He said that in a recent meeting between the Minister of Youth and Minister of Finance, the plight of the youths and not just SLPP supporters was discussed and he said that pretty soon, they will start to enjoy under the New Direction.

He called on the youths to focus on developmental activities of the government in order to be able to enlighten critics. “We are under obligation to deliver so that after five years, we will be able to show the people rather than telling them what we have done. It is not necessary for you to visit us at State House with all the protocols that is why I will be meeting with you people frequently”, he said.

Mohamed Bah, former SLPP Grassroots Secretary said that, Sierra Leoneans should be part of the transformation process as pretty soon, things will start working.

The Press Secretary donated assorted food items worth millions of Leones as a sign of showing gratitude to the grassroots.

Lansana Sheriff, Chairman Kundara Base pleaded with the government to create industries that would provide job opportunities for everyone.