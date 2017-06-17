Stranded Sierra Leonean In Venezuela Returns Home

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara.



One of the twenty six Sierra Leoneans stranded in Venezuela, Dr. Mamadu Baldeh has returned to Freetown.

Baldeh who left Freetown in 2010 to pursue a degree in Medicine graduated along side with other Sierra Leoneans in December 2016 but they were finding it very difficult to return home due to the political crisis in Venezuela.

He said since the death of the former President of Venezuela, Hugo Chavez in 2013, the economic situation has worse to the extent that essential food stuffs and medical drugs are hard to come by.

Dr. Mamadu Balleh said noted that most Sierra Leonean students have qualified in various areas of studies since December last year but they are finding it difficult to return home

He said they can contribute positively to the Agenda for Prosperity therefore he called on the government to quickly evacuate their colleagues as they are stranded in Venezuela.

Dr. Baldeh has held talks with officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Education to see how best they can fast track the evacuation of his colleagues from Venezuela to Sierra Leone.