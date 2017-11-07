Supreme Court Halts Liberia’s Run-Off Election

By Lansana Fofanah, Monrovia Liberia.

The Supreme Court of Liberia yesterday sustained the temporal writ of prohibition placed on the National Elections Commission (NEC) until the matter before them is heard.

Delivering the Court’s opinion, Chief Justice Francis S. Korpkor said, the mandate of the court is to dispense justice with fairness and equity and as such, the plaintiff in the matter has the right to fairness which is not the case in this matter.

Justice Korpkor said that NEC did not breach any part of the law by preparing for the conduct of the said run-off election, but would have first looked into the complaint that has to do with the credibility of the previous election before conducting another one.

The case argued by the Liberty Party was that the NEC is yet to conclude their complaints while preparing for the run-off election. And if they win the case, the run-off that would have taken place would be a total waste of tax payers’ money as the results will be void.

The party’s lawyers added that ignoring their genuine complaints without looking into them at the expense of the run-off, was a denial of the fundamental principles of the people’s rights.

Those arguments were sustained by the court.

NEC stated in their submission that it is their constitutional mandate to conduct a run-off between any two parties that obtain the highest number of votes if there was no clear winner with 50% in the first round, therefore it has the right to conduct a run-off election between George Weah and Joseph Boakai.

The Court said that NEC cannot tell whether those two candidates top the valid votes cast as the results are still a subject of contention, and that can only be done by looking into the complaint.

The court said that NEC would have at least waited for a week to see whether there would be any complaint before announcing a date for the run-off.

Justice Korpkor said the NEC should therefore conclude the matter before them as soon as possible.

NEC commenced with the hearing yesterday with the hope of speeding the process.

Outside the court, anxiety was on the faces of Liberty Party supporters who see their standard bearer as a national hero for legally defeating NEC two times in a row at the Supreme Court, while other people are of the view that the whole process is meant to derail the process.

It is widely speculated that if Charles W. Brumskine is not satisfied with any ruling from NEC, he would be heading again to the Supreme Court as he is seeking a re-run in order to allow everyone to participate.

This will also see a setback in the political calendar of the country as President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf’s tenure ends in January 2018.