Supreme Court Hears Case Against Samura Kamara

By Jane B. Mansaray.



The petition matter against the Presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) Party, Dr. Samura Kamara was yesterday mentioned at the Supreme Court for hearing.

The matter was mentioned by prominent Freetown-based Lawyer and politician, Charles Francis Margai on application by way of originating notice of motion dated on the 26th February 2018 on behalf of the plaintiffs, Dr. Victoria Saidu Kamara, Peter Bayoko Conteh and Robert Kowa challenging the candidacy of Dr. Samura Kamara in the 7th March 2018 general elections.

The orders prayed for in the originating notice of motion were as follows, enlargement of time, the eligibility and unconstitutional selection and nomination of Dr. Samura Kamara by the (APC) party Leader and Chairman Dr. President Ernest Bai Koroma.

Lawyer C.F. Margai supported the objections prayed for to the plaintiff affidavit sworn to on the 26th February 2018, their voters and party identity cards and the Government Notice on final list of nominated candidates.

He said the selection and nomination of the (APC) flag bearer is not in consonant with Section 76(b) of the 1991 national Constitution and Section 47 Sub-Section (3) of the Public Election Act No. 4 of 2012.

Lawyer Margai in his application said the third Limb of the application has to do with the alleged British Citizenship of Dr. Samura Kamara which he said he cannot go on with for now as the matter is currently under investigation.

The five Supreme Court Judges include the Chief Justice Abdulai Hamid Cham, Justice Nicholas Brown Mark, Justice Vivian Solomon, Justice Glena Thompson and Justice Eku Robert are presiding over the matter.