Suspect Dies In Police Custody

By Lansana Fofanah

Reports gathered by this medium state that the suspect that died at the police custody in Tombo was as a result of negligence of some officers attached at the station.

The suspect was detained for five days without any statement obtained from him. According to the complainant Abu Koroma, (Black Arrow) he suspected Sheku Turay the deceased to have stolen ten litres of petrol and a wheel puller from his vehicle which was under the authority of the deceased . Abu Koroma then forwarded the matter to the police on the 11th February this month who detained the suspect for fraudulent conversion without obtaining statements from both complainant and suspect. Abu was asked by Detective Sergeant Marah to be providing five thousand Leones everyday for the feeding of the suspect which he did for four days. The complainant said that he had ordered the police to drop the matter ever since because of plea from friends. But was told by the officer in charge to pay ten thousand leones to bail the accused which he denied. According to Koroma, he was forcefully invited by the police to make statement on the 15th of this month. After making statement at the station, he was then told that the suspect has died .According to the mother of the deceased Salamatu M. Alie, she only learned about the death of her son through a picture that was in circulation in the town for identification. This writer was shocked to learn that the suspect had been in custody from the day he was unlawfully detained to the day he died without any knowledge or care from the Commanding Officer of Tombo police station A.S.P Lansana Sesay . A.S.P Sesay was frank to tell this writer that the suspect must have died due to the intake of Tramadol without any pathologist report. During the investigation, it was revealed that there was no statement from either the complainant ,suspect nor any witnessed.ASP Sesay got infuriated when this writer demanded to see the files in order to ascertain whether there was any statement obtained. A humble request was also made by this writer to inspect the detention center at the police station but the ASP responded that only suspect has business with his detention center. Effort was made to contact the officer who was in charge of the matter but to no avail as ASP Sesay was struggling to identify the officer under his jurisprudence because according to him, he was transferred to Tombo only two weeks ,and he is not offey with all his officers. Tombo Police Station is known to be overcrowded due to the incompetence of officers there to speedily investigate and charge matters to Court.