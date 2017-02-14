Sylvia Blyden Appears In Court

By Jane B. Mansaray…………………………….

The Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs Sylvia Olayinka Blyden yesterday appeared before Principal Magistrate, Dr. Abou Bakarr Binneh Kamara of Freetown Magistrate Court No. 1 to testify in a defamatory libel matter involving Ibrahim Kallon, a suspended member of the Legal Aid Board.

As the matter was mentioned in court for proceedings, the first prosecution witness, Dr. Sylvia Blyden who also doubles as complainant in the matter politely requested the court for an adjourned date as according to her she had a state function to attend.

Her request was granted by the presiding Magistrate, Dr. Abu Bakarr Binneh Kamara as he said state matters should be given utmost priority.

It will be recalled that in January 2017, the accused, Ibrahim Kallon was arrested and charged to court on criminal offences that have to do with insulting conduct, threatening language and defamatory libel contrary to law.

The particulars of offence state that the accused in January 2017 at the Ministry of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs at New England Ville in Freetown allegedly insulted the said Minister thereby provoking her to breach the peace, and at the same time threatened to kill her.

The accused was represented by a battery of lawyers including prominent Freetown based Lawyer, Francis Ben Kaifala. He was during his first appearance in court granted bail after serving a day in police custody.

The matter was adjourned to 21st February 2017 for the Minister to start her evidence.