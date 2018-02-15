Taakor Drags Gov’t To ECOWAS Court

The US-Sierra Leone based logging firm, Taakor Tropical Hardwood Company Limited yesterday filed a lawsuit at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Court) against the Republic of Sierra Leone for “the deliberate breach of the Concession Agreement” voluntarily made on the 25th Day of July 2007 by the Defendant (Republic of Sierra Leone) without any justifiable cause.

The Plaintiff have asked the ECOWAS Court to compel the Defendant, its agents, servants and privies “to pay over to the Plaintiff within a duration of 100 days after the delivery of judgment in this suit the sum of US$1,357, 200, 000,00 (One Billion, three hundred and fifty-seven million, two hundred thousand dollars) being an estimated consequential damages arising from loss of expenses and expected income for the contract period of 20 years.

The company was once managed by the sacked Vice President of Sierra Leone, Alhaji Chief Sam Sumana.

He had to relinquish his position in the company after he was elected Vice President in 2007. Chief Sam Sumana later sold all his shares in the company.