Teacher Jailed For Sexual Penetration

Justice Musu Kamara last Friday sentenced twenty six-year-old Arnold Williams, a teacher at a study school camp to a jail term of eight years for the offence of sexual penetration of a child that is under the age of eighteen to wit eight.

The accused Arnold Williams was after a Preliminary Investigation conducted at the Magistrate Court in Freetown committed to the High Court for trial in 2013 without bail.

The accused has since been remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre until the 10th May 2016 when the matter commenced at the High Court for trial on an indictment of sexual penetration of a child contrary to law.

The particulars of the offense state that the accused on the 24th April 2013 at a study school camp organized by one Mr. Bashiru in Sumaila Town sexually penetrated the victim who is a class 6 pupil attending school in Freetown.

According to evidences adduced in court, the accused as a tutor at the said school camp sexually penetrated the victim while she was asleep in one of the camp rooms and threatened her not to disclose it to any one, and any attempt to do such she would be expelled from the camp.

The accused at the High Court changed his plea by pleading guilty to the indictment.

Legal Aid Board Lawyer, Sonia Brown represented the accused in the matter.

She pleaded with the Judge to temper justice with mercy on behalf of the accused person.

In her ruling, Justice Musu Kamara sentenced the accused to a jail term of eight years considering the time he had already spent in remand.

She said the sentence of the accused person will serve as a warning and lesson to all teachers.

Police Legal One, Superintendent Ibrahim T. Bangura prosecuted the matter.