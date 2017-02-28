Teenager Dies In Police Cell

By S. U. Thoronka…………………………..

Prison Watch Sierra Leone (PWSL) a local nongovernmental organization whose motto is “Behind Bars But Not Beyond Justice” is seeking to know the outcome of an investigation into the mysterious death of a teenage boy, Prince Tamba Fasuluku in a police cell almost three years ago.

Mr. Mambu S. Feika, Director PWSL in briefing a cross section of media practitioners both from the print and electronic at the GGEMS Hall on John Street Freetown said that Prince Tamba Fasuluku died at the Approved School Police Post Wellington while in police custody on 3rd April 2014.

Mr. Feika furthered that PWSL wrote a letter of concern to the Inspector General of Police on 14th April 2014 in relation to the death of Fasuluku requesting an investigation into the matter to establish the facts that led to the death of the suspect.

He said following the letter of concern from PWSL, the Director of Crime Services invited PWSL to a meeting on the 18th April 2014, where it was revealed that the police had instituted an investigation into the matter.

Mr. Feika maintained that a medical certificate indicating cause of death was released on the 11th April 2014 by the Senior Government Pathologist. He said following the update of an investigation on the death of the teenage suspect, PWSL further wrote a letter commending the SLP for the step taken but raised concerns over the snail pace at which the investigation is ongoing.

He said the Samsumana family wrote a letter of complaint against the Inspector General of Police addressed to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice. He said the Attorney General later replied informing the family that the matter had been referred to the Independent Police Complaint Board and that the Inspector General of Police acknowledged receipt of the correspondence dated 10th July2014.

Mr. Feika noted in a letter addressed to the deceased family that the Independent Complainant Board concluded investigations on 10th March 2016 but that the whole matter seemed to have been swept under the rug. PWSL therefore urged the government to dust the file and bring the perpetrators to book.

With funds provided by the European Union, Prison Watch Sierra Leone Legal Aid Scheme is currently supporting legal representation for inmates in correctional facilities.

Legal representation is provided in eight districts including the Western Area, while ten legal aid service providers (Lawyers) have been recruited to provide legal representation and thirteen court monitors have also been recruited under the scheme.